4 months ago
Former Jefferies Group trader sentenced to two years for fraud
#Business News
April 26, 2017 / 7:04 PM / 4 months ago

Former Jefferies Group trader sentenced to two years for fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak arrives at the U.S. District Court to be sentenced for defrauding customers on bond prices in New Haven, Connecticut, U.S., April 26, 2017.Michelle McLoughlin - RTS13ZZD

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Reuters) - A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday sentenced a former Jefferies Group bond trader to two years in prison and to pay a $2 million fine after he was found guilty earlier this year of defrauding customers on bond prices.

A jury in January found Jesse Litvak guilty of one of 10 criminal charges he had faced, a muted victory as prosecutors try to crack down on abusive sales practices on Wall Street.

Reporting by Andy Thibault; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Tom Brown

