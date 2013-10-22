Jefferies Group hires Citi's Mazzucco to lead Internet banking

(Reuters) - Jefferies Group Inc has hired Citigroup banker Tom Mazzucco as managing director and head of Internet investment banking, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Mazzucco will be based in Jefferies’ Silicon Valley office, the person said.

Prior to his role as global head of Internet investment banking at Citi, he headed UBS AG’s Internet practice and spent two years at Lehman Brothers and 14 years at Merrill Lynch, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Additionally, the person said, Jefferies had hired UBS banker Bill Frauenhofer in April as a managing director and head of semiconductors and electronics investment banking. Frauenhofer, who had a similar role at UBS, will also be based in Silicon Valley.

Jefferies declined to comment.