FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jefferies CEO, chairman take drug tests
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 31, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Jefferies CEO, chairman take drug tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC said on Friday Chief Executive Rich Handler, Chairman Brian Friedman and executives at its healthcare division were tested negative for drug usage, after one of its investment banking head was accused of drug abuse.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that Sage Kelly, the head of Jefferies’ healthcare investment banking group, is taking a leave of absence from the firm as he wages a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife.

Kelly’s voluntary leave follows a series of reports in New York tabloids and websites, describing how his wife Christina accused him of drug abuse and erratic behavior in an attempt to gain primary custody of their two children.

"They chose to do (the drug tests) to show solidarity with their partners and also prove that suggestions of rampant drug use are pure fabrication," Handler and Friedman said in letter posted on the company's website. (bit.ly/1tp64lz)

“The media and some of our major competitors have piled on, using categorically denied allegations made by one individual as the basis to launch a judgment of everything Jefferies.”

Jefferies, whose healthcare investment banking group has been among its best recent performers, is a unit of Leucadia National Corp.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.