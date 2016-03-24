FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jefferies' global head of metals and mining Bacchus steps down
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 24, 2016 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Jefferies' global head of metals and mining Bacchus steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Peter Bacchus is stepping down from Jefferies Group as global head of metals and mining and co-head of European investment banking after five years, two banking sources said.

Bacchus joined the company in March 2011 from Morgan Stanley, where he had also been global head of metals and mining.

He will be taking on a senior advisory role at the bank and won’t be replaced in his current position, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Jefferies Group, owned by Laucadia National Corp, declined to comment.

The investment bank sold most of its commodities futures broker Bache to French bank Societe Generale last year, as the unit struggled with high costs and falling fees.

Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.