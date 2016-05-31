Jefferies hires two restructuring investment bankers

(Reuters) - Jefferies LLC has hired two restructuring bankers, Jeffrey Finger of boutique investment bank Centerview Partners Holdings LLC and Douglas Brickley, formerly of financial advisory firm The Claro Group, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Finger will start in July, and will work out of Jefferies’ New York City office, the person said, asking not to be identified because Jefferies has not announced the actions. Brickley began work this month in Houston, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A spokeswoman for Jefferies declined to comment. The Claro Group and Centerview did not return requests for comment.

Finger worked on the bankruptcy of pharmaceutical company Dendreon Corp, according to court records. He joined Centerview in 2012 after about 10 years at investment bank Miller Buckfire & Co, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Brickley worked as the chief restructuring officer for A&B Valve and Piping Systems LLC, a supplier to the energy industry that filed for bankruptcy, according to public records. Before joining The Claro Group in 2011, Brickley worked at KPMG LLP, FTI Consulting Inc and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The hires follow the departure of senior bankers Richard Klein and Tero Jänne to Miller Buckfire and investment bank Rothschild Inc, respectively.

There has been a series of job moves in restructuring over the past couple of months, as low commodities prices have led to an uptick in activity.