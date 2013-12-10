Exclusive: Jefferies wealth head Peters resigns to join hedge fund

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Markman Peters, who joined Jefferies & Co in 2009 to run and expand its wealth management business, is leaving to join a distressed debt hedge fund, according to two persons familiar with his plan.

Peters, a managing director who is known as Mark, announced his intentions to Jefferies’ approximately 50 brokers Tuesday. He will be joining Whippoorwill Associates, a White Plains hedge fund founded by Shelley Greenhaus in 1990, to raise money for its funds, the sources said.

Greenhaus, Peters and a Jefferies spokesman did not immediately return calls for comment.

Peters’ functions will be temporarily taken over by Frank Scheuer, chief operating officer of the wealth management business, said a person who heard Peters’ announcement. Jefferies will conduct a search for a replacement from internal and external candidates, he said.

Jefferies Group is primarily an investment bank and trading firm that was merged into Leucadia National Corp - previously its largest investor - in March. It remains interested in expanding its sale of brokerage services and investments to so-called high net worth individuals with at least $5 million to invest, people at the firm said.

Jefferies’ wealth group, like rivals at firms such as Goldman Sachs Group, Credit Suisse and other investment banks, seeks clients among the entrepreneurs and corporate executives using their firms’ banking and asset management services.

The firm last Friday opened a wealth management outpost in Chicago, hiring Josh Rinkov and Geoffrey Schiciano from Credit Suisse Group’s U.S. broker-dealer. The team produced revenue of about $4.5 million in the past 12 months and oversee about $500 million of client assets, said a person familiar with their hiring.

Jefferies has brokerage offices in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and plans to open an office in Hong Kong in the coming months.