FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jefferies profit slumps as fixed-income trading takes a hit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 18, 2013 / 6:42 PM / in 4 years

Jefferies profit slumps as fixed-income trading takes a hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, which is now part of Leucadia National Corp (LUK.N), reported a 34 percent drop in quarterly profit as uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stimulus program hurt fixed-income trading.

Net income fell to $42 million from $63.5 million, while revenue from fixed-income trading fell 27 percent to $213.3 million from a year earlier.

Revenue from investment banking also fell 7 percent to $277.1 million as the M&A market is yet to fully recover from the European crisis.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler described the bond trading environment as tepid and cautious, indicating that the fixed-income divisions of larger investment banks were also bracing for a tougher quarter.

Jefferies, which kicks off the reporting season for investment banks, is often viewed as an indicator of performance at Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month that the central bank could scale back its stimulus measures if the economy improves. The Fed is spending $85 billion every month on buying bonds to keep borrowing costs low and boost demand.

Leucadia, which models itself on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) and owns companies ranging from real estate to mining, paid $2.76 billion in stock for the remaining 71 percent stake in Jefferies.

Shares of Leucadia were down nearly 1 percent at $27.47 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.