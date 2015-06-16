FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dip in bond trading revenue hurts Jefferies' second-quarter profit
June 16, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Dip in bond trading revenue hurts Jefferies' second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp (LUK.N), reported a 2.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as a prolonged slump in its bond trading business more than offset a rise in investment banking revenue.

Jefferies, which kicks off the reporting season for investment banks, is often viewed as an indicator of the performance of Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies fell to $59.8 million in the second quarter ended May 31, from $61.3 million a year earlier.

Total non-interest expenses rose 13.3 percent to $706.8 million, driven mainly by higher compensation benefits.

Fixed income revenue fell by about 30 percent to $153.4 million in the quarter, the company said. Revenue at the business fell by 90 percent last quarter.

Investment banking revenue rose 22 percent to $404.3 million, the company said.

Leucadia’s shares were down 0.2 percent at $23.97 en early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Simon Jennings

