Jefferies posts first-quarter profit on strong equities, bond trading

(Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC, the investment banking unit of Leucadia National Corp (LUK.N), on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies were $114.02 million in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a loss of $166.81 million a year earlier.

Total equities and fixed income revenue rose more than six times to $378.57 million, helped by a volatile market.

Total investment banking revenue rose 76.7 percent to $408.02 million.

New York-based Jefferies traditionally kicks off the reporting season for investment banks and is often viewed as an indicator of the performance of bigger Wall Street banks.