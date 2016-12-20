Jefferies profit jumps more than four-fold on strong trading

(Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC, the investment banking unit of Leucadia National Corp L.UKN, reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strong revenue in its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies jumped to $87.18 million in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30 from $19.96 million a year earlier, when investors were scared off by uncertainty over U.S. interest rates, a slowdown in China and a sharp drop in oil prices.

Equities and fixed-income revenue more than doubled to $325.38 million as trading surrounding the U.S. presidential election added to the market volatility sparked by Britain's Brexit vote.

Jefferies' investment banking revenue rose 11.3 percent to $415.07 million in the quarter, boosted by higher fees from advising on mergers and acquisitions.

New York-based Jefferies traditionally kicks off the reporting season for investment banks and is often viewed as an indicator of the performance of bigger Wall Street banks.