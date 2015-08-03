FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doors and windows maker Jeld-Wen working on potential IPO: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 3, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Doors and windows maker Jeld-Wen working on potential IPO: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, a maker of doors and windows, is working on a potential initial public offering that would value the business at as much as $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is working with banks, including Barclays PLC and Credit Suisse Group AG, on the possible offering, which could raise around $600 million, the report said on Monday.

Jeld-Wen is controlled by Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp OCX.TO and employs about 20,000 people.

The company has manufacturing and distribution locations in the United States and in more than 20 countries.

Onex had invested $871 million in Jeld-Wen for a 58 percent stake in 2011.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.