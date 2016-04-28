FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
April 28, 2016 / 10:38 PM / a year ago

Jenner uses women's restroom at Trump property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Caitlyn Jenner posted a video on Wednesday (April 26) of herself using a women’s bathroom at Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s New York hotel. Published on her Facebook page, Jenner’s video shows her walking along the street, entering the Trump International Hotel and Tower and making her way to the restrooms. The video was spurred on by Trump, who, during an appearance on The Today Show last week, said in an interview that he would not care if Jenner used the women’s room at his properties. His comment came following the trending topic of so-called “bathroom bills,” like the one passed in North Carolina, which prohibits transgender people from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

