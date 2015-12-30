FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jennifer Lawrence says 'honored' on pay gap talk role
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 30, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Jennifer Lawrence says 'honored' on pay gap talk role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers on the red carpet at the UK premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" at Leicester Square in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON - When actress Jennifer Lawrence addressed the Hollywood gender pay gap issue this year, she soon became the poster girl for what has become a hot issue, a title she says she is honored to have.“It’s an honor ... it’s definitely a discussion that needs to be had,” Lawrence told Reuters.“So if I‘m one percent responsible for starting it or sparking it or doing anything helpful for the cause then it’s exciting.”The Oscar winner wrote about her own experience with male-female pay discrimination in Hollywood in an open letter in actress Lena Dunham’s Lenny newsletter.“I think it has been an issue that everybody kind of stays quiet about for whatever reason,” Lawrence said. “I don’t know if, it’s probably for the same reason we don’t ask for money, we want to seem like good sports and we don’t want to seem like whiners so I think that it’s good that we’re standing up and saying there’s a 21 percent pay gap between men and women.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.