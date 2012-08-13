Jennifer Aniston engaged to actor Justin Theroux

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston is engaged to marry her actor and screenwriter boyfriend Justin Theroux, People magazine reported on Sunday.

“Justin Theroux had an amazing birthday on Friday, receiving an extraordinary gift when his girlfriend Jennifer Aniston accepted his proposal of marriage,” Theroux’s representative told the celebrity magazine.

Aniston’s publicist Steven Huvane confirmed the engagement.

Aniston, 43, and Theroux, 41, have been dating for more than a year and appeared in the comedy “Wanderlust” in February.

A combination picture shows cast members Jennifer Aniston (L) and Justin Theroux (R) posing at the premiere of "Wanderlust" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

No wedding date was announced.

The marriage will be the second for Aniston, one of Hollywood’s favorite actresses and a frequent face in romantic comedies.

Actress Jennifer Aniston greets actor Justin Theroux before unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Her first union with Brad Pitt ended in divorce after five in 2005, when Pitt fell in love with actress Angelina Jolie, and Aniston’s love life has been followed assiduously ever since by the world’s celebrity media.

Aniston’s previous boyfriends include singer John Mayer and actor Vince Vaughn.

Pitt and Jolie announced their engagement in April but have not publicly set a wedding date.