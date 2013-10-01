Tropical Storm Jerry strengthens over central Atlantic: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Jerry, the tenth storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has strengthened over the central Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said late on Monday.

Jerry was about 1,220 miles west southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

“Jerry is still moving eastward, but it will soon slow down and meander when it becomes embedded in very weak steering currents,” the NHC said.