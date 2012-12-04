FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jet Airways gains for second day on reports of stake sale to Etihad
December 4, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

Jet Airways gains for second day on reports of stake sale to Etihad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares in India’s Jet Airways (JET.NS) rose over 7 percent in early trade on reports that it may sell stake to Etihad Airways.

The Business Standard newspaper reported, citing a government official, that Jet might raise 16 billion rupees ($292.64 million) from the sale of 24 percent stake to Etihad Airways. link.reuters.com/jyn44t

Etihad’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday the Abu Dhabi-based airline was in talks with Indian airlines.

“We’re involved in negotiations in India,” James Hogan said in an interview broadcast on Bloomberg-UTV news channel. He declined to give details.

Jet Airways has risen 65.3 percent since the start of November, as of Monday’s close, on speculation that promoter shareholder is looking to sell a stake.

Shares in other carriers such as SpiceJet (SPJT.BO) rose 4 percent, while Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) gained 3 percent.

($1 = 54.6750 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
