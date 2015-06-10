JetBlue Airways says expects 2nd qtr unit revenue rise

People wait in line at the JetBlue counter at La Guardia airport in New York January 6, 2014. JetBlue Airways said it planned to suspend flights at New York and Boston airports later on Monday, and gradually resume them on Tuesday, as extreme cold hobbled airline operations in the U.S. Midwest and Northeast regions. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT) - RTX174DP

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) said on Wednesday it expects passenger unit revenue to rise in the second quarter, in contrast to its peers that expect a drop.

The New York-based airline said it expects passenger revenue per available seat mile, which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance of flights, to increase between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent in the second quarter compared to a year earlier.

Its peers have lowered their forecasts for unit revenue as the U.S. airline industry grapples with large capacity growth in certain cities. U.S. airline stocks have sold off in the past month amid investor concern that the growing supply outstrips demand and could lead to price wars.

JetBlue reported greater growth for the month of April, when passenger unit revenue grew about 4 percent, thanks to demand during an elongated school holiday. In May that metric grew just 1 percent compared to a year earlier, the airline said.

JetBlue’s shares fell almost a percent in after-hours electronic trading.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) have said U.S. tickets booked near customers’ travel dates have yielded less money per mile in the quarter than they expected.

Delta along with Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) now forecast a 4 to 5 percent drop in unit revenue. Both carriers have hinted at rolling back their plans for domestic capacity growth this year, which would boost unit revenue.

United expects the metric to fall 5 percent to 6 percent, and American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) expects it to fall 6 percent to 8 percent.