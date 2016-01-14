FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue restores booking but still recovering from outage
#Technology News
January 14, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

JetBlue restores booking but still recovering from outage

Jeffrey Dastin

2 Min Read

A JetBlue Airways logo is seen at the check-in counter at LaGuardia Airport in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said it has restored online booking and check-in after a power outage shut its main website for about two hours on Thursday, raising concern about delayed flights.

A maintenance operation disrupted power at a data center run by JetBlue’s business partner Verizon Communications Inc, the airline said in a statement, adding that this was not a “cyber security issue.”

Verizon has since restored power at the center, and JetBlue’s website is up for booking and check-in, the New York-based airline said in a blog post at 2:30 PM ET (19:30 GMT).

However, JetBlue said it was “still experiencing system issues” because of the outage.

JetBlue had 36 flight delays and four cancellations as of 3:00 p.m. EST (2000 GMT), according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

The technical issue follows several high-profile computer problems that U.S. airlines experienced in 2015, including a router error at United Continental Holdings Inc and a malfunctioning iPad application used by pilots at American Airlines Group Inc.

Industry consultants say computer disruptions will have a growing impact on airlines, and their passengers, as they automate more operations, outfit their planes with Wi-Fi and distribute boarding passes on smartphones.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Andrew Hay and Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
