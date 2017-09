People wait in line at the JetBlue counter at La Guardia airport in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as increases in salaries boosted operating expenses.

Net income came to $4 million, or one cent a share, for the first quarter, compared with $14 million, or 5 cents a share, a year earlier.