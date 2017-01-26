FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
JetBlue expects decline in key revenue metric in January
January 26, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 7 months ago

JetBlue expects decline in key revenue metric in January

Shashwat Awasthi

2 Min Read

The JetBlue Airways logo is seen on a revolving door entering John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York U.S., January 24, 2017.Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) forecast a fall in a key revenue metric in January, but the U.S. budget carrier said performance would stabilize during the first quarter.

JetBlue forecast revenue per available seat mile (RASM), a closely watched measure that compares sales to flight capacity, to decline 8-9 percent in January.

The New York-based airline, however, said it believes its performance in January is "temporary" and that current bookings point to positive RASM in "peak February periods."

JetBlue's shares were down 3.44 percent at $21.02 in afternoon trading on Thursday.

The December and January calendar shift compressed the holiday return and had an impact on overall demand for holiday travel, company executives said on a conference call.

"We expect January to be by far the weakest month of the quarter, and we expect sequential improvement in RASM from the first to second quarter," Marty St. George, executive vice president, commercial and planning said on the call.

For the first quarter of 2017, JetBlue said it expects unit costs excluding fuel to rise 3-5 percent and capacity to increase 4.5-6.5 percent.

The company also reiterated its previously issued 2017 forecast for unit costs excluding fuel and capacity, adding that unit costs growth would be higher in the first half of the year, and capacity growth would be higher in the second half.

Growth in unit costs excluding fuel is expected to peak in the second quarter before moderating in the third and fourth quarters, the company said.

JetBlue's RASM fell 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The airline's net income dropped to $172 million, or 50 cents per share, from $190 million, or 56 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose 2.9 percent to $1.64 billion, helped by higher-than-expected checked bag fees.

Analysts on average were expecting profit of 49 cents per share and revenue of $1.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Martina D'Couto

