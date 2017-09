A JetBlue Airways logo is seen at the check-in counter at LaGuardia Airport in New York April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Discount airline JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as costs rose and its average fare fell.

Net income was $36 million, or 11 cents a share, in the second quarter, down from $52 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier.