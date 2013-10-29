FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue profit misses estimates as costs rise
October 29, 2013

JetBlue profit misses estimates as costs rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) missed estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday as costs rose, and the airline said it would delay Embraer (EMBR3.SA) jet deliveries over the next three years to save money.

The airline also announced orders for 35 additional Airbus EAD.PA planes, saying its growth plans call for larger aircraft.

Cost pressures have been a major hurdle for New York-based JetBlue, which has 80 percent of its operations in the U.S. Northeast. Costs for fuel and salaries rose 4 percent and 8 percent, respectively, in the third quarter, while expenses for maintenance materials and repairs spiked 28 percent.

Net income rose 58 percent to $71 million, or 21 cents a share, in the seasonally strong third quarter, from $45 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier, as JetBlue flew fuller planes.

Analysts expected profit of 22 cents a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 10 percent to $1.44 billion, while total costs rose 8 percent.

JetBlue said it would defer delivery of 24 Embraer planes over the next few years, bringing those planes to about 60 in its fleet over the near term.

The carrier said it would also order 35 Airbus planes, including 15 of the A321 current engine option family, and 20 A321s that will be equipped with new, more fuel-efficient engines. JetBlue also said it converted orders for 18 A320s to A321 planes. It has about 190 planes.

Shares of Embraer fell as much as 3 percent after JetBlue’s announcement. Airbus said in a statement that JetBlue’s move marked its 10,000th order for its A320 jet family.

(This version of the story corrects the consensus estimate to 22 cents from 21 cents in paragraph five.)

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chris Reese

