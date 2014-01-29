FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue posts higher quarterly profit as airfares rise
January 29, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

JetBlue posts higher quarterly profit as airfares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People wait in line at the JetBlue counter at La Guardia airport in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly profit as rising ticket prices bolstered revenue.

The New York-based carrier cited “strong” revenue trends for the current period but added flight cancellations this month in wake of unfavorable weather in the U.S. Northeast would hurt first quarter results.

Net income was $47 million, or 14 cents a diluted share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $1 million, or nil cents a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 14 percent to $1.37 billion, compared with $1.35 billion expected by analysts. The average airfare increased 8.9 percent to $168.94.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
