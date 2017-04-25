FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
JetBlue first-quarter profit beats estimates
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 25, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 4 months ago

JetBlue first-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The JetBlue Airways logo is seen on a revolving door entering John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York U.S., January 24, 2017.Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. budget carrier JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) reported better-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, sending shares up in midday trading.

The airline said first-quarter net income was $85 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, down from $207 million, or 61 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2016, as fuel costs and other expenses increased.

Analysts, on average, expected profit of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Forecasting the second quarter, the carrier said it expects to see its revenue per available seat mile increase between 3 percent and 6 percent year over year. JetBlue maintained its expectation full-year capacity will increase between 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent.

Shares were up 0.9 percent in midday trading.

"JetBlue's disclosures this morning afforded a smorgasbord of investor delicacies, in our view," JP Morgan analysts wrote, adding the airline's forecast could lead Wall Street to raise its second-quarter earnings estimates.

First-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion was slightly below expectations.

JetBlue's passenger revenue per available seat mile, a closely-watched metric, dropped 5.8 percent year over year.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Nick Zieminski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.