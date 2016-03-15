Sienna Miller on dystopian drama "High Rise"

J.G. Ballard’s 1975 novel “High-Rise” comes to the silver screen in a film adaptation starring Tom Hiddleston, Sienna Miller, Luke Evans and Jeremy Irons. The dystopian drama focuses on doctor Robert Laing, played by Hiddleston, who moves into an apartment in a high-rise building just outside London. Inside, excessive parties are catalysts to the breakdown of complex social dynamics, resulting in the disintegration of Laing and the other residents’ sanity. While promoting the film in a joint interview with co-star Luke Evans, Miller, who plays Laing’s neighbour Charlotte Melville, said the collapse of society was “a strangely feasible concept”. Miller and Evans, who plays a documentary filmmaker, said that working on set was “chaos,” with actors “covered in blood” and “running around, looking really mad.” “High-Rise” opens in cinemas starting from March 18.