FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
JHSF chairman agrees to collaborate with Brazil officials in probe
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
January 19, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 7 months ago

JHSF chairman agrees to collaborate with Brazil officials in probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The chairman of Brazilian builder and shopping mall operator JHSF Participações SA has agreed to collaborate with government officials as part of an investigation into illegal campaign donations in the state of Minas Gerais, the company said.

According to a securities filing by the company on Thursday, Chairman José Auriemo Neto was fully responsible for the donations, with neither JHSF nor its subsidiaries involved. Auriemo will make a 1 million reais ($312,871) donation to a cancer hospital as part of the plea deal.

($1 = 3.1962 reais)

Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.