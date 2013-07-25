FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Talk show host Jimmy Fallon and wife welcome baby girl
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People News
July 25, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 4 years

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon and wife welcome baby girl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Newly named "Late Night" host Jimmy Fallon arrives at the NBC Universal Upfront in New York on May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who will take over from Jay Leno as the host of NBC’s “Tonight” show next year, said he and his wife have had their first child, a girl.

Fallon’s wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, gave birth early on Tuesday morning.

“My wife and I thank you for all for the nice baby well wishes. Her first day was the best day of our lives. So happy,” Fallon said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old comedian, who is the host of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” started out on the long-running “Saturday Night Live” comedy show in 1998.

In April, Fallon was named as the new host of the popular “Tonight” show, which attracts about 3.5 million viewers. Leno was replaced by Conon O‘Brien in 2009 but returned to the show a few months later in what turned out to be a public relations mess for NBC.

Along with the change in hosts, NBC said the show will also be moving from Los Angeles to New York.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Mary Milliken and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.