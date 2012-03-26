FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#People News
March 26, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 6 years ago

TV host Jimmy Kimmel to host Emmy Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Television host Jimmy Kimmel poses next to a cake during a celebration for the 125th anniversary of the City of Hollywood in Hollywood, California February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Late-night American television host Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s Emmy Awards in September, the awards show organizers said on Monday.

The host of talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will helm the Emmy Awards to be held in Los Angeles on September 23.

“I hope to be able to do for the Emmys this year what Eddie Murphy did for the Oscars,” Kimmel joked. Murphy pulled out of hosting this year’s Academy Awards.

It will be the 44-year-old comedian’s first time hosting the awards, the television industry’s biggest honors. He is also due to host the White House Correspondent’s dinner in April.

Reporting By Christine Kearney, Editing by Jill Serjeant

