Jingle Cats go animated for holiday song
#Entertainment News
December 18, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Jingle Cats go animated for holiday song

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - As Christmas nears, the Jingle Cats are purring holiday anthems once again, this time in animated “claymation” form.

Creator Mike Spalla has been working with the festive felines for more than 20 years and the project has garnered quite a following.

“Well Jingle Cats was such a big hit when it first came out in 1993. It was an album of real cats singing 20 Christmas songs and it was nine cats,” he said.

“This year ... it’s going to be a Jingle Cats movie completely done in ‘claymation’ and it’s turning out pretty funny ... the music is really an animation and so with animated characters it works very well.”

