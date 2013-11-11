J&J pulled products from Amazon.com over third-party dispute: WSJ

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) stopped selling some of its products through Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) because it felt the online retailer was not doing enough to stop third-party merchants from selling damaged or expired J&J merchandise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said J&J has resumed selling some of the items on Amazon.com, but the disagreements have yet to be fully resolved.

In July, Amazon’s CFO said business generated from third-party merchants accounted for about 40 percent of items sold in the second quarter.

Amazon and J&J could not be immediately reached for comment.