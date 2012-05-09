FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J&J seeks Xarelto approval to prevent stent clots
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 9, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

J&J seeks Xarelto approval to prevent stent clots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it asked U.S. regulators to approve use of its Xarelto blood thinner for a new use, in reducing the risk of blood clots developing in heart stents.

The U.S. drugmaker said it asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the new use in patients with acute coronary syndrome, a group of conditions that include heart attacks and chest pain caused by clogged coronary arteries.

The oral anti-coagulant, developed in partnership with German drugmaker Bayer AG, is already awaiting U.S. approval for a related use: in reducing the risk of new heart attacks and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

Xarelto is currently approved to reduce the risk of blood clots in the legs and lungs of people who have just undergone hip or knee replacements, and to prevent strokes among people with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.

Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.