J.M. Smucker revenue misses as competition bites pet-food sales

(Reuters) - Folgers coffee-maker J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N) reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue as it struggled to sell its pet foods such as Kibbles 'n Bits and Meow Mix in an intensely competitive market.

Shares of the company, which makes Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, fell as much as 9 percent on Tuesday.

Smucker bet on the fast-growing pet-food market last year with the $3.2 billion acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands, the third-largest U.S. pet-food maker by sales. The business now accounts for nearly a third of the company's sales.

However, the company is facing stiff competition from Mars Petcare and Nestle's (NESN.S) Purina, the two dominant players that are vying for a bigger share of the $29 billion U.S. pet-food pie by using promotions and discounts.

Smucker's limited presence in the premium pet-food category has also weighed on its sales as more pet owners spend extra dollars to feed their cats and dogs high quality food that contain organic ingredients or higher protein.

Sales of Smucker's pet food fell 6 percent in the quarter ended July 31.

The company is considering options such as acquisitions, licensing or launching one of its existing brands in the mass-premium segment, Barry Dunaway, head of Smucker's pet-food business, said on a conference call.

Smucker also said it was giving out bonus bags of Kibbles to arrest sales declines in the brand and plans to introduce new packaging and marketing for it later this year.

The company's net income rose to $170 million, or $1.46 per share, in the first quarter, from $136.4 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.86 per share.

Net sales fell 7 percent to $1.82 billion, down for the first time in six quarters.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smucker said it now expected full-year net sales, excluding the impact of the sale of its U.S. canned-milk business, to be flat or fall 1 percent, saying it expects pet-food sales to remain weak.

The company had previously forecast sales to rise 1 percent.

Smucker's shares were down 8.2 percent at $143.36 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close, Smucker's shares had risen more than 25 percent this year.