FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JMP raises price target on Threshold Pharma
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 19, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

JMP raises price target on Threshold Pharma

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - JMP Securities raised its price target on Threshold Pharma’s THLD.O stock by 70 percent, citing recent events that have increased the commercial viability of its experimental cancer drug and the likelihood that it will receive marketing approval.

The company’s shares rose as much as 9 percent to their highest in over four years. They pared some of their gains to trade up 4 percent at $7.24 on Monday morning on the Nasdaq.

Last week, European health regulators granted an orphan drug status to the drug TH-302 to treat soft tissue sarcoma -- a move that could give the drug 10 years of marketing exclusivity.

The drug is also being studied in a mid-stage trial to treat pancreatic cancer.

The European orphan drug status and the company’s recent partnership with Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) has “enhanced our conviction on the program’s likelihood of success and its commercial potential,” analyst Charles Duncan said in a note.

In February, Threshold licensed the drug to a unit of Merck KGaA. It also announced that the drug increased survival time in pancreatic cancer patients in a mid-stage trial.

Analyst Duncan raised his price target on the stock to $12 from $7 and reiterated his “market outperform” rating.

He added that he sees potential for the drug “beyond sarcoma and pancreatic cancer to include hematological indications.”

Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.