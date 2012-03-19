JMP raises price target on Threshold Pharma

(Reuters) - JMP Securities raised its price target on Threshold Pharma’s THLD.O stock by 70 percent, citing recent events that have increased the commercial viability of its experimental cancer drug and the likelihood that it will receive marketing approval.

The company’s shares rose as much as 9 percent to their highest in over four years. They pared some of their gains to trade up 4 percent at $7.24 on Monday morning on the Nasdaq.

Last week, European health regulators granted an orphan drug status to the drug TH-302 to treat soft tissue sarcoma -- a move that could give the drug 10 years of marketing exclusivity.

The drug is also being studied in a mid-stage trial to treat pancreatic cancer.

The European orphan drug status and the company’s recent partnership with Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) has “enhanced our conviction on the program’s likelihood of success and its commercial potential,” analyst Charles Duncan said in a note.

In February, Threshold licensed the drug to a unit of Merck KGaA. It also announced that the drug increased survival time in pancreatic cancer patients in a mid-stage trial.

Analyst Duncan raised his price target on the stock to $12 from $7 and reiterated his “market outperform” rating.

He added that he sees potential for the drug “beyond sarcoma and pancreatic cancer to include hematological indications.”