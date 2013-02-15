Smucker profit beats Wall St on K-Cups, peanut butter

File photo of Chairman of The J.M. Smucker Company, Tim (L) and CEO Richard (R) both greatgrandsons of the company's founder Jerome M. Smucker, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the company by hosting a breakfast for the entire town of Orrville, Ohio at the high school in Orrville Oct. 24. 1997 ncl/Photo by Neal C.

(Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N), the maker of Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by rising sales of its higher-margin coffee K-Cups and peanut butter.

The company raised the low end of its outlook for adjusted earnings per share for the year ending April to $5.17 from $5.12 forecast in November. It maintained the top end of the outlook at $5.22.

Analysts on average are expecting earnings of $5.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 6 percent to $1.56 billion in the third quarter, marginally above the average analyst estimate of $1.55 billion.

The company said it benefited from the acquisition of Sara Lee Corp’s North American food service coffee business last year, which contributed $59.7 million to the net sales.

Net income rose to $154.2 million, or $1.42 cents per share, in the quarter ended January 31, from $116.8 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.47 per share, topping the $1.39 analysts on average had expected.

Smucker shares closed at $92.16 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Shares of the company have risen more than 16 percent in the last six months.