FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smucker cuts forecast as lower selling prices hurt results
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 14, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Smucker cuts forecast as lower selling prices hurt results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N) cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast and said sales would likely fall more than it had expected due to lower selling prices for coffee and peanut butter.

Smucker, whose brands include Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, said it now expected sales to fall by 5 percent in the year ending April. The company forecast a 2 percent decline in 2014 sales in November.

Smucker also cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to $5.55-$5.60 per share from $5.72-$5.82.

Analysts on average were expecting $5.78 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smucker said the weaker outlook also reflected expectation of lower volumes in the current quarter and a competitive pricing environment.

Last year, the company cut list prices for most of its packaged coffee sold in the United States to pass on the benefit of lower commodity costs to customers.

Sales from Smucker’s U.S. retail coffee business fell 8 percent in the third quarter ended January 31. The division sells Folgers coffee and supplies packaged coffee to Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s (DNKN.O) Dunkin’ Donuts outlets.

Volumes in the Folgers brand rose 4 percent and those in the Dunkin’ Donuts packaged coffee business increased 8 percent.

Sales in Smucker’s U.S. retail consumer foods business, which includes fruit spreads, fell 4 percent.

The company’s net income rose to $166.7 million, or $1.59 per share, in the third quarter, from $154.2 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.66 per share.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.47 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

Smucker’s shares closed at $95.14 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.