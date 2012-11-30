J&J CEO Gorsky elected chairman, replacing Weldon

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson has named Chief Executive Alex Gorsky as the chairman of its board of directors, effective December 28, replacing current chairman Bill Weldon, the company said on Friday.

Gorsky, a former vice chairman of the diversified healthcare company, became chief executive on April 26, replacing Weldon, who had served as CEO for a decade. But Weldon had retained his role as chairman, as the company continued attempts to fix manufacturing problems that have sparked recalls of Tylenol and many other over-the-counter consumer brands during the past three years.

J&J said in a release that Weldon, who has been with the company for 41 years, will retire from Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter of 2013.