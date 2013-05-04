FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves J&J sedation drug device
#Health News
May 4, 2013 / 1:10 AM / in 4 years

FDA approves J&J sedation drug device

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. regulators have approved Johnson & Johnson’s Sedasys system to sedate patients during colonoscopies without the need for a physician to monitor delivery of the injectable sedating agent, the company said on Friday.

The device injects the patients who have different types of colonoscopy procedures with propofol, a minimal-to-moderate sedation agent widely used in colonoscopy procedures.

The system reduces the risks of oversedation when compared to other traditional methods, Johnson & Johnson said in a release, with 99 percent of patients recovering from the effects within 10 minutes after administration of the drug.

J&J said the system is expected to be introduced on a limited basis beginning in 2014.

The company estimates that 15 million patients in the United States are candidates for these procedures.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
