Joan Collins, Geena Davis turn out to celebrate British film

Actresses Joan Collins and Geena Davis were among the celebrities attending the BFI Luminous Gala at London’s historical Guildhall on Tuesday, an auction event to raise funds to preserve the UK’s national collection of film and television.

This year the auction was open online as well, giving fans the chance to bid for various movie memorabilia and experiences such as Eddie Redmayne’s glasses from “The Theory of Everything” and tickets to the opening night of the 2016 Venice Film Festival.

The gala marks the start of the London Film Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday with the European premiere of “Suffragette”.