Slicing the stagnant U.S. jobs market

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Economic worries in Europe and slowing growth in China are prompting some investors and analysts to focus on domestically oriented U.S. companies in sectors such as healthcare, transportation and real estate.

Their strategy: While global issues will likely affect companies that get much of their revenue overseas, a stronger dollar will give U.S. consumers some relief and provide a boost for domestic businesses.

As earnings season begins, stagnation in the U.S. jobs market is not their primary focus.

“We continue to believe that lower energy prices and interest rates and rising stock prices will likely spark renewed momentum in both consumer spending and manufacturing by quarter’s end,” Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors, wrote in a note to clients last Friday.

The dollar has gained about 5 percent against a basket of currencies this year, prompting companies such as Procter & Gamble Co and McDonald’s Corp to warn investors that the stronger dollar could cut into overseas profits.

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, are down 6 percent from this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association. Lower gas prices could help retailers focused on middle- and lower-income consumers, who are most impacted by energy costs.

Here are suggestions for ways to play the combination of a strong dollar and weak jobs growth.

DOMESTIC-FOCUSED COMPANIES

Companies that earn most of their money in the United States could outperform global competitors even if the job market does not improve, analysts said.

Jonathan Golub, strategist at UBS, wrote in a note to clients on Monday that in the last two quarters, domestically oriented companies had stronger revenue surprises than companies whose revenue comes from around the globe. He expects that trend to continue.

“While U.S. economic data has generally missed expectations over the past several months, it has held up much better than elsewhere,” he said.

Total foreign GDP is expected to drag behind the U.S. economy by 0.6 percent this year after outpacing U.S. growth by 3.9 percent since 2000, Golub said. That trend is evident in revenue growth, he said, noting that companies with the least amount of foreign exposure saw their revenue grow 6.8 percent in the first quarter, compared with a 5 percent gain for companies with the most foreign exposure.

Golub recommends companies with low foreign sales exposure, such as Target Corp, Comcast Corp, JetBlue Airways, International Paper and Whole Foods Market.

Target, for instance, gets all of its revenue from the United States, according to Thomson Reuters data.

JetBlue gets 74 percent of its revenue in the United States and 26 percent in the Caribbean. Delta Air Lines, by comparison, brings in 64 percent of its revenue domestically.

Adam Parker, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, is taking a sector-by-sector approach to domestically focused companies. Factoring in things such as dividend yield, current price-to-earnings ratio compared with the company’s five-year history, and capital spending to sales, Parker identified types of companies that he believes will outperform regardless of the pace of the economy.

His top picks: healthcare equipment, healthcare providers and pharmaceuticals. He likes companies such as St. Jude Medical Inc, whose products include pacemakers and defibrillators.

St. Jude shares are trading at a dividend yield of 2.33 percent and a P/E ratio of 16, roughly in line with the broader Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. The shares are up 15 percent this year but remain 21 percent below their 52-week high of $49.79.

Investors who want to take a broader approach to the healthcare sector could opt for a fund like the $850 million Vanguard Health Care ETF, which costs 19 cents per $100 invested and offers a dividend yield of 1.8 percent.

WIDE MOATS

Some analysts suggest looking for options that will pay large dividends while waiting for the job market to improve.

Bill Stone, chief investment strategist at PNC Asset Management, said real estate investment trusts (REITS) continue to hold promise despite strong gains in the sector.

“The jobs picture has been anemic lately, but (REITS) offer a pretty stable portion of the housing market and come with high yields that pay you for waiting,” he said. Apartment vacancies are at a 10-year low, helping make U.S. apartments the best performing sector of the commercial real estate market, according to Reis Inc.

Essex Property Trust, for instance, owns nearly 33,000 apartment units along the West Coast. Its shares are up 11 percent this year and offer a dividend yield of 2.8 percent.

Equity Residential owns nearly 122,000 units in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Its shares are also up 11 percent and offer a yield of 2.1 percent.

Ken Himmler, president of Integrated Asset Management, a Los-Angeles based wealth adviser with $100 million in assets under management, said he is “extremely bearish on the economy.” As a result, he is putting clients who are not dependent on dividend income into defensive stocks like Kimberly Clark and Verizon.

He said such companies have competitive advantages that give them higher “economic moats” - things like strong brand names and pricing power that could discourage would-be competitors from entering the fray.

Investors who want to take a broader defensive bet could opt for the recently launched Market Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, a $33 million fund that holds companies such as Amazon.com, Pfizer and Compass Minerals International, which have firm holds on their markets.

The fund, which costs 49 cents per $100 invested, is down 2.4 percent since its launch in late April, slightly less than the 3 percent drop in the S&P 500 index.