SEC approves industry proposal to align rules with JOBS Act

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a proposed amendment from Wall Street’s industry-funded regulator that helps investment banks use a new U.S. law aimed at easing the way for small companies to go public.

Six months after the JOBS (Jumpstart Our Business Startups) Act was passed amid much fanfare as a way to help companies raise money in public markets, banks have not embraced some key provisions, which allow analysts to join bankers on pitches to investors, and publish research reports before a company goes public.

The new amendment from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, effective immediately, eases the restrictions somewhat by aligning rules of the financial watchdog with those of the JOBS Act. The SEC approved the amendment on October 11.

The rule change removes the previous 40-day quiet period after an initial public offering so underwriters can publish research. The change would also allow analysts and bankers to attend IPO pitch meetings or “bakeoffs” together, as long as the analysts don’t solicit business.

However, the FINRA change involving communication between analysts and their investment banking colleagues does not apply to Wall Street’s largest banks, bound by a separate regulation, the Global Research Settlement.

The settlement, prompted by the dot-com scandals during the late 1990s when bankers won deals by promising upbeat reports from their research colleagues, was designed to build a Chinese wall between research and banking so that analysts do not solicit investment banking business.

In August, the SEC said the JOBS Act does not take precedence over the settlement, and that the banks would need to go to court to seek amendments.

The global settlement covers some of Wall Street’s largest banks, including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc and UBS AG.

Unless the banks move to overturn the settlement, it could create an uneven playing field, where only smaller banks have the green light to send bankers and analysts to pitch meetings together, while bigger banks remain constrained by the settlement restrictions, according to those in the industry.

“The global settlement was designed to make things more restrictive, while the JOBS Act is making it less restrictive on companies and indirectly on banks,” said Richard Kline, a partner at Goodwin Procter in Silicon Valley who focuses on capital markets transactions.

“There’s a rationalization between the two that needs to happen.”

Banks may also be unlikely to embrace the JOBS Act provision that allows publishing research reports before a company goes public - largely due to legal liability concerns.

Both large and mid-market banks are worried that research published ahead of an IPO could expose them to investor lawsuits if the stock doesn’t perform well - especially after Facebook Inc’s troubled IPO prompted a wave of shareholder lawsuits.

In the past six months, more than 30 companies have used provisions under the JOBS Act, such as confidential filing - which allows firms to submit registration paperwork for IPOs in private - but no research was written about them before their offerings.

Under rules that were relaxed by U.S. lawmakers in 1995, it became harder for companies and underwriters to get sued for giving forward-looking statements to investors.

The so-called ‘safe harbor’ provision, however, does not apply to IPOs - leaving issuers and underwriters at risk of being sued when forecasts made in the run-up to stock offerings don’t come true.

Barring changes to the rule, bankers and lawyers say they would not risk liability in order to win IPO business.

Even before the rule changes, companies were using some provisions of the new law, such as confidential filing, which is seen as attractive to companies because they can resolve regulatory issues behind closed doors. They can also withdraw an offering without any stigma attached to it.

Banks have also started to issue research on newly public companies 25 days after their IPOs - rather than the former industry standard of 40 days.

Yet, dealmakers say more work is needed.

“The JOBS Act was created with (the) best of intent but passed way too quickly,” said Bruce Foerster, owner of South Beach Capital Markets and former head of global equity syndicate at Lehman Brothers. “It should have been vetted.” (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)