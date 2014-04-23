FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

Jodie Foster marries girlfriend Alexandra Hedison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Jodie Foster poses with her Cecil B. DeMille award at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jodie Foster has married her girlfriend, the photographer Alexandra Hedison, a representative for the Oscar-winning actress said on Wednesday.

E! News, which first reported the marriage, said the couple wed over the past weekend.

The notoriously private Foster, 51, first acknowledged publicly that she is gay during a televised speech at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards, and referred to her “ex-partner in love” Cydney Bernard, with whom she has two sons.

She joked at the time that “I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago back in the Stone Age.”

Hedison, 44, who had dated comedian Ellen DeGeneres about a decade ago, is also an actress. She appeared most recently in the former Showtime series “The L Word.”

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Grant McCool

