a year ago
Wood Group workers accept pay offer, preventing North Sea strikes
September 22, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

Wood Group workers accept pay offer, preventing North Sea strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Wood Group workers employed on Shell's North Sea oil platforms have accepted a new pay deal, ending a months-long dispute that saw some workers down tools in July and August.

Labor union Unite, whose members voted 105-82 in favor of the deal, said proposed wage cuts were now less than first announced and that ad-hoc workers had gained greater work security and better options to gain permanent employment.

"Our negotiations with Wood Group allowed us to reduce the levels of cuts being proposed to our members' wages and terms and conditions," said Unite regional officer John Boland.

Wood Group said it welcomed their employees' support.

Strikes in July and August had no impact on production at Shell's platforms and further strike action had been suspended in mid-August after the parties agreed to resume talks.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
