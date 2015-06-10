Johnson Controls explores strategic options for automotive business

(Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) said on Wednesday it is exploring strategic options for the separation of its automotive business in order to focus on its higher-margin heating and cooling businesses.

Shares of Johnson Controls were up 5.1 percent at $54.18 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has risen more than 7 percent this year.

The automotive business, which makes seating and interiors for vehicles, accounted for 52 percent of sales of $42.83 billion in fiscal 2014.

The announcement related to the company’s automotive seating business, which in the most recent fiscal year ended last September recorded revenue of $17.53 billion.

JCI spokesman Fraser Engerman said the company has no particular buyer in mind for its seating business.

The company said it had no specific timetable for the completion of the review, which includes a range of strategic options for the automotive business.

A previously announced joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor Corp (600104.SS) unit Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co is expected to close this summer, Engerman said. JCI will be a 30 percent owner of that JV involving its automotive interiors business. JCI is looking for a buyer for its portion of the JV and it may be to a different buyer than its seating business, Engerman said.

Together, the seating and interiors JCI business segments had revenue in last fiscal year of about $22 billion, of which $10.1 billion was recorded in the United States, $9.5 billion in Europe and $2.3 billion in Asia.

JCI’s automotive business reported just 1 percent growth in revenue, excluding the impact of dollar, in the second quarter ended March 31.

The heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems business contributed 33 percent to total sales last year, while power solutions, which makes lead-acid auto batteries, accounted for 15 percent.

Autos companies analyst Joseph Spak of RBC Capital Markets noted that JCI Chief Executive Alex Molinaroli said the announcement is not motivated by tax issues or activist investors.

Spak estimated the value of the JCI seating business at about $7.3 billion. The seating business had a 5 percent profit margin in the last fiscal year.

JCI began saying in 2013 that it wanted to reduce its dependence on the relatively low-margin automotive business.

Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners are the financial advisers on the review.