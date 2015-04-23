Johnson Controls' second-quarter revenue falls as dollar hurts

(Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N), the largest U.S. auto parts supplier, reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar.

The company, which also makes climate control systems for buildings, cut its full-year profit forecast to $3.30-$3.45 per share from $3.55-$3.70 per share earlier.

Johnson Controls’ earlier profit forecast included a 20-cent contribution from its Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) business, which it sold to CBRE Group Inc (CBG.N) for $1.48 billion in March, the company said.

The GWS business accounted for nearly 10 percent of total sales last year.

Sales at Johnson Controls’ automotive experience business which supplies seats, batteries and door panels, and accounted for about two-thirds of total revenue, fell 7 percent to $5.23 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

The company attributed the fall to a strong dollar that offset higher sales volume.

The dollar .DXY has surged about 9 percent against a basket of major currencies in the first three months of the year.

Sales at the company’s buildings efficiency business, which makes heating and air conditioning equipment, rose 4 percent.

Total revenue fell 3 percent to $9.20 billion.

Net income rose to $529 million, or 80 cents per share, from $261 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Income from continuing operations rose to 73 cents per share from 61 cents a year earlier, but missed the average analyst estimate by a cent.

Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.

The company recorded income from discontinued operations of $78 million for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $143 million last year.

Johnson Controls’ stock was little changed in light premarket trading. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had risen about 6 percent this year.

