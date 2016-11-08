Shares of Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the multi-industry U.S. manufacturer posted unexpectedly higher quarterly sales and earnings per share before special items.

The company, which makes automotive batteries and building heating and cooling systems, reported a net loss of $1.17 billion from continuing operations for its fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, down from a year-earlier profit of $3 million.

Special items included costs associated with the Tyco merger and Adient spin-off, restructuring costs related to workforce reductions, and asset impairment costs.

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.21 from continuing operations excluding items, up from $1.04 per share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected $1.06 per share.

Shares rose about 3.44 percent to $43.

"Earnings per share growth of 16 percent was driven by double-digit profitability improvements across all businesses," Johnson Controls Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alex Molinaroli said in a statement.

The company reported $10.2 billion in sales for the fourth quarter, up from $8.7 billion a year ago, which includes one month of Tyco results as the merger was completed on Sept. 2.

Johnson Controls now has three business segments: power solutions, building efficiency, and automotive experience.

Sales in the power solutions segment, which includes both lead-acid and lithium-ion battery products, were $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter, up 7 percent from the same period in the prior year.

"Power solutions' results were a little better than expected. Hot summer weather drove sales for replacements and cheaper lead prices also contributed," said Nick Heymann, an analyst at William Blair.

Johnson Control's joint venture with Hitachi, formed in 2015, aided the building efficiency segment and helped the company enter the retrofit market, Heymann said.

Building efficiency sales were $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter, up 25 percent versus the prior year quarter, the company said.

The building efficiency segment includes heating and cooling equipment, security and fire safety equipment and refrigeration systems.

For the full-year ended Sept. 30, the company posted total sales of about $37.7 billion, up from nearly $37.2 billion a year ago.

Adjusting for special items and excluding the Tyco results, 2016 full-year non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $3.98, a 16 percent increase from the prior year.

(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)