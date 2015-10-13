FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson & Johnson plans to buy back shares up to $10 billion
October 13, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Johnson & Johnson plans to buy back shares up to $10 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said it plans to buy back up to $10 billion of common stock over time.

The company said on Tuesday it had about 2.77 billion shares of common stock outstanding as of Sept. 27, valuing the company at $251.82 billion

The repurchase would take away nearly 104 million shares of the company’s outstanding shares, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

The company had already bought back $5 billion of shares in a program it announced in July last year.

J&J is expected to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday before the markets open.

Shares of the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company rose 1.3 percent to $97.25 in light trading before the bell.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Don Sebastian

