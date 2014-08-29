FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson & Johnson to seek buyer for medical device maker unit: WSJ
August 29, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

Johnson & Johnson to seek buyer for medical device maker unit: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) plans to seek a buyer for its medical device maker business, Cordis Corp, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The sale of Cordis could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, one of the people told the Journal, adding that the sales process for the business was still at an early stage.

When contacted, J&J declined to comment on the matter.

Bridgewater, New Jersey based Cordis manufactures treatments for vascular disease including stents and catheters. It has a workforce of about 5000 employees.

Earlier this year, J&J sold another of its units, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc to private-equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) for $4.15 billion.

Analysts had pointed out at that time that the move highlighted J&J’s determination not to waste resources on unloved divisions.

Other eminent deal talks in the medical device sector in recent times include Medtronic Inc’s (MDT.N) $43 billion bid for Covidien Plc COV.N, while Zimmer Holding Inc ZMH.N agreed to acquire Biomet Inc for about $13 billion.

Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio

