5 months ago
J&J declares Actelion tender offer a success, sees closing in second quarter
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 5 months ago

J&J declares Actelion tender offer a success, sees closing in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO:Bottles of Johnson's baby oil, made by Johnson & Johnson, are seen on a supermarket shelf in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017.Chris Helgren

ZURICH (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) declared its $30 billion tender offer for Swiss biotechnology company Actelion (ATLN.S) successful on Friday, reporting it controlled 77.2 percent of the voting rights after the main offer period.

The price of the offer, which J&J announced on Jan. 26, was $280 per share for Actelion. It said it expected the transaction to close in the second quarter.

J&J has said it intends to delist Actelion, while a new research and development company being spun out of Actelion, to be called Idorsia and led by Actelion founder Jean-Paul Clozel, will have a separate Swiss listing.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

