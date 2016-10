The logo of healthcare company Johnson & Johnson is seen in front of an office building in Zug, Switzerland July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) reported a 4.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue, fueled by strong sales in its prescription drugs business.

The company's net earnings rose to $4.27 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the third quarter, from $3.36 billion, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $17.82 billion from $17.10 billion.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)