J&J unit Acclarent to pay $18 million to settle false claims case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson Inc subsidiary Acclarent Inc., a California-based medical device manufacturer, has agreed to pay $18 million to resolve allegations that it caused healthcare providers to submit false claims to Medicare and other federal healthcare programs, the Justice Department said on Friday.

The case involved allegations Acclarent marketed its sinus spacer product for use as a drug delivery device without U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for that purpose, the department said in a statement.